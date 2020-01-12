Missouri receives more mental health funding for children

The grant will expand the Missouri Child Psychiatry Access Project (MO-CPAP) which is aimed at addressing the lack of child psychiatric resources

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri received $425,000 in grant money to expand mental health services for children.

The grant will expand the Missouri Child Psychiatry Access Project (MO-CPAP) which is aimed at addressing the lack of child psychiatric resources, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

According to the release, primary care physicians, family physicians, pediatricians, physician assistants and advanced practice nurses can enroll in MO-CPAP and gain access to the following support services:

Telephone consults with child and adolescent psychiatrists regarding screening, diagnosis, medications and management of behavioral health issues,

Follow up Care Coordination services to connect their patients to community-based mental health care and other resources,

Education and training in identification, assessment and treatment of mild to moderate behavioral health issues.