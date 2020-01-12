Missouri receives more mental health funding for children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri received $425,000 in grant money to expand mental health services for children.
The grant will expand the Missouri Child Psychiatry Access Project (MO-CPAP) which is aimed at addressing the lack of child psychiatric resources, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
According to the release, primary care physicians, family physicians, pediatricians, physician assistants and advanced practice nurses can enroll in MO-CPAP and gain access to the following support services:
- Telephone consults with child and adolescent psychiatrists regarding screening, diagnosis, medications and management of behavioral health issues,
- Follow up Care Coordination services to connect their patients to community-based mental health care and other resources,
- Education and training in identification, assessment and treatment of mild to moderate behavioral health issues.
The MO-CPAP recently reached its goal to provide services across the state by October 2020. The program is based on a national model that strengthens primary care providers’ ability to give mental health care to young patients with mild to moderate behavioral health issues, the release said.