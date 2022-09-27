First case of monkeypox reported in Jefferson County, Missouri

The health department is investigating for the possible exposure risk to others.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Missouri — A case of monkeypox was reported in Jefferson County, Missouri, according to a news release from the health department Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Health Department did not share information about the patient due to privacy laws.

The Jefferson County Health Department said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the case earlier this week.

The health department is investigating the case to determine if others were at risk of infection.

"The team will notify anyone that was at risk of exposure to provide education for how to self-monitor for symptoms," the health department release said.

Public Health Preparedness Supervisor Jeana Vidacak said Jefferson County was prepared to treat monkeypox.

“Our clinicians have been trained on proper screening and testing procedures and our communicable disease team has been preparing for case investigations and community education,” Vidacak said in the news release.