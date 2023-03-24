Shortage of radiology technologists prompts unique offer from St. Louis urgent care provider

Total Access Urgent Care offering tuition reimbursement and free family healthcare as a benefit.

ST. LOUIS — An important health care job is going unfilled ... and it's leaving patients on growing wait lists. Radiology technologists are in short supply and their job is important.

"They will set up the x-ray machine, go get the patient, bring them in, take the actual imaging and then they send it off to the providers to be read," explains Kelly Baynes, vice president of Operations for Total Access Urgent Care.

Mammograms, CT scans, ultrasounds, MRIs and x-rays are all under the umbrella of equipment radiology technologists are trained on. Scans from those machines are ones patients need done in a timely manner, but they are having to wait.

"It is difficult for people to get into their primary care and even to follow up from their imaging," Baynes tells 5 On your Side.

To try and fill their open positions, Baynes said Total Access Urgent Care is opting to give a big incentive, "We are welcoming our existing employees and any new applicants up to $5,200 per year for tuition reimbursement that is tax free."

To sweeten the deal, Total Access Urgent Care is also offering free care to employees and their families.

Total Access Urgent Care is looking to fill additional radiology technologist jobs and they aren't alone, on Indeed there are 698 jobs are currently posted for the St. Louis area.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.