SLU nurses begin 24-hour strike Monday

The strike began 7 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to end at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday. SSM Health said there will be no disruption to care.

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University Hospital nurses went on strike for 24 hours for better safety measures and higher staffing levels.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United will lead the strike. The union said nurses, elected officials and community members will speak on picket lines at 11 a.m. Monday. The strike will go on until 6:59 a.m. Tuesday.

SLU Hospital nurses said they've presented several proposals and attempted to compromise but fault SSM for refusing to address staffing shortages and workplace violence.

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital said it had plans to ensure there was no disruption in care. Agency nurses would fill the gap, according to SSM Health.

"Since August 29, the NNOC has declined to respond or counter our proposals on key wage issues," read an SSM Health statement Friday. "Negotiations can only make progress when both sides are motivated and engaged. Rather than focus on bargaining, the NNOC has now announced it will pull nurses away from patient care to participate in a 24-hour strike at the hospital set to begin at 7am on Monday, Sept. 25."

SSM Health said NNOC strikes are "intended to create tension and division within hospitals" but SSM Health is committed to supporting nurses and focusing on positive solutions.

The nurses' contract expired on June 15, and a strike authorization was voted on Sept. 1 with 94% of nurses voting yes, the union said.

