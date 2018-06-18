ST. LOUIS COUNTY — If you grew up along Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, you should have that information included in your medical history. That's the recommendation from a government agency studying the health risks of the creek.

Radioactive material stored near the airport contaminated the creek. The report found people who lived and played along the creek from the 1960s to 1990s may have an increased risk of bone cancer, lung cancer and leukemia. They may also have a slightly higher risk of skin or breast cancer.

The report said people who lived along the creek since 2000 may have an increased risk of bone or lung cancer.

If you would like to read the full report, you can get a physical copy at the Florissant Valley branch of the St. Louis County Public library or click here.

There will be public comment sessions to give residents the chance to respond to the report. Public comments will be included in the appendix of the final report.

The sessions will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Florissant on June 27 from noon to 3 and June 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to the sessions, you can send your comments in writing by email or physical mail by August 31. The email address is ATSDRRecordsCenter@cdc.gov, or mailed to:

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry

Attn: Records Center

Re: Coldwater Creek, North St. Louis County, MO

4770 Buford Highway, NE (MS F-09)

Atlanta, Georgia 30341

