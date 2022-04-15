Syphilis, gonorrhea rates up in St. Louis area

Screenings were down during the early months of the pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed cases of sexually transmitted diseases slowed during the early months of the pandemic, but in many cases surpassed 2019 levels by the end of 2020.

In 2020, over half of reported cases of STDs in the United States were among young people, ages 15 to 24.

St. Louis and St. Louis County officials warned that rates for certain STDs were above the state and national rates.

Missouri

Missouri rankings:

6th in the United States for rate of gonorrhea cases in 2020;

14th for rate of chlamydia cases in 2020;

15th for rate of syphilis cases in 2020.

There were 30 cases of congenital syphilis in Missouri in 2020.

Illinois

Illinois rankings:

11th in the United States for rate of chlamydia cases in 2020;

13th for rate of gonorrhea cases in 2020;

19th for rate of syphilis cases in 2020.

There were 26 cases of congenital syphilis in Illinois in 2020.

St. Louis City

Gonorrhea cases increased by 5% from 2019 to 2020.

Unlike in the county, the rate of syphilis diagnoses in the city did not change very much, but the rate remained high.

There was a decline in reported chlamydia cases, but officials attribute this to fewer screenings in the pandemic. In St. Louis City, chlamydia rates were the highest in women 15-24 years old.

Rankings by United States counties:

17th in the United States for rate of gonorrhea cases in 2020;

35th for rate of chlamydia cases in 2020;

44th for rate of syphilis cases in 2020.

St. Louis County

The rates of gonorrhea and syphilis increased by 13% from 2019 to 2020. Early data from 2021 showed this trend continuing.

Reported chlamydia rates were down, but officials warned that this was because of a COVID-related decrease in screening during the pandemic, not a real decline in infections

Syphilis rates in recent years have seen a sharp increase with a 176% increase in new syphilis cases among women in St. Louis County between 2016 and 2020.

Four of Missouri's cases of congenital syphilis were in St. Louis County. This disease is passed from mothers to their babies during pregnancy. Every instance of congenital syphilis can be prevented with screening and treatment.

Rankings by United States counties:

302th in the United States for rate of gonorrhea cases in 2020;

437th for rate of chlamydia cases in 2020;

384th for rate of syphilis cases in 2020.

Solutions

All STDs can be prevented and treated. St. Louis City and County health departments highlighted their action plans including removing barriers to healthcare access and sexual healthcare education.

People who are sexually active should get regular healthcare screenings. Condoms can reduce the risk of contracting an STD.

Some programs around the St. Louis region can help with screening for STD, even if a person does not have a primary care doctor.

Health Stop is a St. Louis location for confidential sexual health testing. It is on the first floor of the 1520 Market Street building. Read more here.

Sexual Health Clinic is a walk-in testing clinic in St. Louis County. It is located at 4000 Jennings Station Road. Get more information here.