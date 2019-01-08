ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis-area hospitals received top marks in the latest ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital was ranked the top hospital in Missouri.

Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Mercy Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton also made the list of top 10 hospitals in the state.

Barnes-Jewish is the only local hospital to be nationally ranked in adult specialties. Barnes received national recognition in 10 categories, including cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gynecology and neurology and neurosurgery. U.S. News & World Report also credited the hospital as being one of the largest clinical spine care practices in the country.

Top 10 Best Hospitals in Missouri:

Barnes-Jewish Hospital Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City Missouri Baptist Medical Center North Kansas City Hospital Boone Hospital Center (Columbia) Mercy Hospital Springfield St. Luke’s Hospital-Chesterfield Mercy Hospital St. Louis CoxHealth Springfield SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Fenton

*As ranked by U.S. News & World Report

No hospitals from the Metro East area made the top 10 list in Illinois. Click here to see the top rankings in Illinois.

