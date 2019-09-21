CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Hundreds of people came out to the Chesterfield mall to help a man battling cancer, who has helped countless people himself.

It's the fourth annual Mike Flamion Hotdogs with Heroes event. It's raising money for the organization Code 3 Response, which supports first responders badly injured in the line of duty or facing serious health challenges.

The event is named after retired Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion, who was shot and paralyzed during a traffic stop in 2016. Flamion was the first recipient of the fundraiser.

Craig Shormas has been a paramedic for Monarch Fire Protection District for more than a decade. But now, he's fighting Stage 4 prostate cancer.

"My heart absolutely breaks for him," said Capt. Brent Coleman, who is also with Monarch Fire Protection District.

A portion of the money raised on Saturday will go to Shormas. The goal was to raise a total of $100,000. They had already raised $25,000 before the event officially started at 11 a.m.

Shormas was supposed to go, but due to his health, he had to stay in the hospital.

He used FaceTime to get a glimpse of the event and organizers said he was speechless over the support.

