STAUNTON, Ill. — An Illinois State Trooper was shot in the hand after exchanging fire with a pursuit suspect on Interstate 55 in Macoupin County this afternoon.

Illinois State Police say an trooper began began pursuing the suspect in Glen Carbon. The pursuit ended in Staunton when the suspect crashed into the median and fled on foot. The trooper and the suspect exchanged fire.

Both the trooper and the suspect were shot. The suspect is in custody, but his condition is unknown at the moment.

Drivers should avoid the area.