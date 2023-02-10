Seller beware: BBB warns of new online scam

The BBB released screenshots from St. Louis-area residents who filed complaints about messages they’d received. Usually, they’re higher-priced items.

ST. LOUIS — Shopping online has always brought security challenges, but the Better Business Bureau is currently warning people who sell on sites such as Facebook Marketplace to be aware of a new fraud scam.

The BBB released screenshots from St. Louis-area residents who filed complaints about messages they’d received.

The pictures showed the scenario where someone contacts the seller about buying an item listed. Usually, they’re higher-priced items such as used cars.

First, they ask for a cell phone number and then a code to create a Google Voice account.

With that code, they can eventually access more accounts and information that may belong to a victim. It’s enough to potentially steal their identity.

In many cases, investigators with the BBB said they believe the messages are automated. And they said, while tricky, there are ways to see through the scam.

“If they’re very, very persuasive and if they need you to do it right then? Nothing needs to be done right at that moment,” Sarah Wetzel, director of communications for the BBB in eastern Missouri and western Illinois, said. “So, if you’re feeling pressure, just really take that step back.”

The agency advises when you’re selling on Facebook — keep the conversation going on that site. Do not exchange phone numbers.

Other warning signs may include:

An offer much higher than what you listed.

A request for advanced payment.

Overpayment for an item or requests for advance payment.