FERGUSON, Mo. — Missing auto parts and missing money.

That’s what Erica Brooks has been dealing with after a repair job went horribly wrong.

“They took my parts, my money and ran. That’s what’s going on. My car is still on the jacks in my driveway,” she said.

Her trouble began over the summer, when her 2001 Mazda MPV began acting up.

Brooks said she tried to fix it herself to save money, but the job became too complicated. So, she sought the advice of a trusted relative.

“I had a family member tell me about some guys that did some great work on a car,” she said.

Worried about how much an auto repair shop might cost, Brooks decided to hire the guys and buy the parts herself.

In all, she spent about $700.

“I had a lot of things I wanted to get put on like new shocks, struts and wheel baring hubs,” Brooks explained.

On November 4, the two mechanics came to her Ferguson home and started working.

Brooks said everything went along just fine, until the end of the day when they left and left their tools behind as a promise that they’d be back.

“If you’re doing cars for a living, why are you leaving your tools?” she said.

But the next day, both mechanics were a no show.

Brooks said she tried to reach them by text and by phone. Initially, she said she got continued reasons about why they couldn’t come back. Eventually, she said they stopped taking her calls and responding to her texts all together.

Meantime, Brooks’ van sat on jacks unfinished in her driveway, forcing her to walk, catch a ride or take the bus everywhere.

“It was definitely inconvenient. I just want my van fixed,” she said.

So this week, as she was sharing her struggle with the I-Team in hopes of getting answers, we tried to reach the missing mechanics.

The number left for one of them was out of service.

But the second mechanic did pick up and explained “it’s been a cluster” the past month. He said he had some family emergencies and that the other mechanic got arrested.

5 On Your Side is not naming them because they haven’t been charged with any wrongdoing. Brooks said she avoided going to the police because she wanted to give the men a chance to do the right thing.

“I just want the parts back and my van fixed. No questions,” she said.

But after speaking with 5 On Your Side, the second mechanic appears have had a change of heart. On the phone, he told Brooks he would be by Sunday morning to finish the job on her van.

“That’s all I’m asking. Give me my money, my parts, get your tools and life’s good,” she said.

5 On Your Side will follow up to make sure the work gets done this time.

Meantime, Brooks said she’s learned a major lesson. Though she was trying to save money, she admits she might as well have gone to an auto repair shop.

The Better Business Bureau recommends reading reviews and recommendations of trusted mechanics and checking your warranty to make sure your dealer is responsible for repairs.

They also recommend asking a lot of questions, laying out the details of the work you need done and ensuring the mechanic you’re using is properly certified.

