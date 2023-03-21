St. Louis serial killer pleads guilty to 2 murders, receives life sentences

Gary Muehlberg pleaded guilty to murdering Brenda Pruitt and Donna Reitmeyer in the 1990s.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area serial killer pleaded guilty to murdering two women and received life sentences during a hearing on Tuesday.

Gary Muehlberg pleaded guilty to the murders of Brenda Pruitt and Donna Reitmeyer inside a St. Louis County courtroom. He was sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrently with the other life sentences he has already been given.

He was confronted by the daughter of one of his victims during the hearing.

Reitmeyer’s nude body was found June 11, 1990, inside a rubber trash can on the sidewalk along Gasconade Street near South Broadway in St. Louis. Her body was too badly decomposed to determine a cause of death. She was 40 years old and left behind three adult daughters.

Pruitt’s body was found Oct. 4, 1991, inside a plastic trash can on the side of the road near Page Boulevard and Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights. She had been smothered or strangled.

Her family reported her missing on May 9, 1990. She was 27 years old.

It was the second of three hearings planned for the 74-year-old in which he was expected to plead guilty to four murders. He has confessed to killing four women, dumping their remains in various containers in St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Lincoln County between 1990 and 1991. His MO earned him the nickname of the Package Killer, and he picked up all of his victims along what was once known as the Cherokee Street stroll.

The identity of a fifth woman he claims he killed remains unknown.

Muehlberg pleaded guilty March 6 in a St. Charles County courtroom to the murder of Sandy Little. He said he strangled the 21-year-old to death and put her body inside a dresser that was found along a highway in O’Fallon.

All of the cases came together after O’Fallon police Sgt. Jodi Webber sent evidence from the scene of Robin Mihan’s murder in Lincoln County to be tested for DNA. In early 2022, DNA experts at the St. Charles County Crime Lab got a full DNA profile from that evidence, which is required to run it through a national database of criminals called CODIS.

Muehlberg has been in prison since 1995 for killing a man at his Bel-Ridge home who tried to buy a car from him in 1993.