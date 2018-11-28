A horrific mystery has haunted the St. Louis area for 25 years.



Who abducted, tortured and killed a nine year old girl walking home from school? But investigators are hoping cold hard cash could reveal some new leads.



Tuesday marked 25 years since the murder of Angie Housman, 9.



Housman, of St. Ann, had been missing for nine days before she was found murdered and tied to a tree in the Busch wildlife area.



Investigators say there is a $250,000 reward for information in the case. That money was reportedly put up by an anonymous donor.



Housman's mother Diane Bone passed away in 2016.



But three other local mothers are working to keep Angie's case from going cold. The women say they didn't know Angie or her family very well, but they want to help find the person responsible for her horrific death.



They are hosting a candlelit vigil at Buder Elementary School on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

If you have any information on the Angie Housman murder, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

