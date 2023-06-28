x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

Survey: Why are St. Louis-area nurses leaving the workforce?

5 On Your Side wants to better understand the impact and scope of the mass exodus of nurses in Missouri and Illinois.
Credit: St. Louis American
The work of nurses and health care workers who provide direct care to Medicaid patients has been exhausting as the ongoing pandemic continues and many remain underpaid.

ST. LOUIS — A recent study released by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing says that about 100,000 registered nurses left the workforce during the past two years due to stress, burnout and retirement, and another 610,388 reported an intent to leave by 2027.

The 5 On Your Side I-Team has put together a survey to better understand the impact and scope of these challenges in Missouri and Illinois. Our goal is to highlight the main takeaways revealed through the answers to 17 questions. How does the nursing crisis affect all of us?

This survey is intended for people who work in the nursing profession and should take around 15 minutes to complete. Click here or simply take the survey below to share your experience.

Thank you for your time!

If there's a story you'd like the 5 Your Side I-Team to investigate, you can leave a voice message at 314-444-5231 or email tips@ksdk.com.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Warrenton man says PayPal wouldn't reimburse him for months after discovering missing money

Before You Leave, Check This Out