ST. LOUIS — All kids who live around six Ritenour elementary schools now have new libraries to visit.

Eagle scout Elijah Edwards worked with the Assistance League of St. Louis to bring self-contained little houses containing books to several neighborhoods.

Edwards is a Parkway South High School senior who built a Little Community Library as his Eagle Scout project.

It's a joint project with the Assistance League's literacy program called Books From Friends.

Here's how the Little Libraries work: kids can take a book home from the Little Library or bring a book they no longer need, and leave it inside for another student.

The Assistance League hopes to bring Little Libraries to many more school districts.

