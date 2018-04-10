FESTUS, Mo. — One woman died as a result of an early morning house fire in Festus early Thursday morning, firefighters said.

Around 3:30 a.m., firefighters with the Festus Fire Department responded to the 160 block of Barberry Drive in the Westowne Parc Mobile Home community. Upon arrival, the firefighters found a woman in her 50s lying inside the home by the doorway. She was determined to have died prior to their arrival.

The fire department told 5 On Your Side had been called out to the house in the past. They believe the woman may have suffered from mobility issues.

The severity of the fire was not known.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KSDK