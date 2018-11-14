LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — An infant was killed in a car crash early Tuesday evening in Lincoln County.

A man was driving south on Highway 61 near Highway KK, near Cuivre River State Park, when a car tried to make a turn in front of him.

Kodie McCall was behind the wheel in the other car. She had been waiting in the crossover lane to turn onto Highway KK, but she turned into the path of the man’s Ford Transit cargo van, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The van hit the side of McCall’s car. The impact forced her vehicle off the road and into a rock bluff.

McCall was seriously hurt. A 1-year-old girl in the vehicle was taken by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, but she later passed away. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the child as Adalyn Vanmeter.

MSHP said Adalyn and McCall were both wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

