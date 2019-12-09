ST. LOUIS — Cowboys in the Corn

Brookdale Farms in Eureka will be ready for bucking broncos and bulls! This Saturday evening starting at 6:30, you can watch real-life cowboys and cowgirls do their thing. New this year, there will be barrel racing, kid-friendly inflatables, and you can even put your own skills to the test on a mechanical bull. Tickets in advance at $10 for adults and $5 for kids. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook Event Page.

The Taste of Black St. Louis

The 2nd Annual Taste of Black St. Louis is a community centered event celebrating local black chefs with a full day of shopping and eating. You won’t leave hungry. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday. For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page.

Acoustic Music Festival

Get the whole family on board for some fun at the first ever Acoustic Music and Craft Fest at the National Museum of Transportation. There will be food trucks and craft vendors, as well as more than ten local bands. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for kids, and they include a ride on the museum’s miniature train. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit museum, which has one of the largest collections of transportation vehicles in the world. The event goes from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook Event Page.



Full Moon Float

How about an eerie take on a St. Louis staple? Big Muddy Adventures offers Full Moon Floats every month, but this Friday’s float stands out. There will be a full moon on Friday the 13th! The roughly six-hour float starts around sunset and includes a campfire and dinner. The trip leaves at 6 p.m. and is $85 a person. Call Big Muddy Adventures to find out the exact meetup location. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook Event Page.

Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour

The Jo-Bros are making a stop on their tour in St. Louis this weekend! Jonas Brothers have made a comeback and are on the road once again. They will be joined by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Tickets are still available. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Thomas Rhett: Very Hot Summer Tour

Beloved country artist Thomas Rhett will make a stop in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center this Friday. With special guest Dustin Lynch, this concert is sure to have country fans singing and dancing all night. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with tickets still available. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Blink-182 & Lil Wayne

Fans were ecstatic after hearing about Blink-182 and Lil Wayne going on tour together! This unique duo will be in St. Louis this weekend. The concert is this Saturday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit livenation.com.

The Darkness Opening Weekend

What better time to schedule opening weekend of one of St. Louis’ scariest haunted houses than Friday the 13th? This Friday, The Darkness opens for the season at 7:30 p.m. This is a great way to kick off the Halloween season by screaming with your friends! For more information and to check out the discount code offered, visit the Facebook Event Page.

Schlafly Beer HOP in the City

The 21st Annual HOP in the City returns this Saturday and gives you the chance to sample more than 40 different beer styles and six specialty tappings. The event will include food, live music, local vendors to shop, and more. It goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place at the Schlafly Tap Room downtown. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Schlafly.com.

The Taste of St. Louis

Taste of St. Louis goes back to its roots and returns to downtown this year! Beginning Friday at 4 p.m., you can check out 40 of the region’s best eateries in the St. Louis area. The event takes place at Soldiers Memorial Park and is Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit tastestl.com.