ST. LOUIS – A 13-year-old student was taken into custody after officials found him with a gun at a St. Louis middle school on Wednesday.

St. Louis Public Schools confirmed a gun was confiscated from a student at Yeatman-Liddell College Preparatory Middle School during morning entry.

‘No additional students or staff came in contact with the weapon. Per our standard policy and procedures, we have engaged with the District’s Office of Safety and Security, as well as the SLMPD, to investigate,’ A school spokesperson said.

The student was remanded to the juvenile courts, according to police.