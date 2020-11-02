O'FALLON, Mo. — Two women were found dead in a senior living apartment in O'Fallon, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the O'Fallon, Missouri, Fire Department said the two people were found dead in an apartment at Grace Gardens Senior Citizens facility on West Pitman Street.

Firefighters were treating their investigation as a hazardous material situation and evacuated one of the floors of the building but found the building to be safe after further investigation.

The O'Fallon, Missouri, Police Department is now handling the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.