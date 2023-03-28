2 of the Nashville school shooting victims have ties to the St. Louis area

Nine-year-old Hallie Scruggs and 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus both have personal connections to Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — We're learning more about the victims of a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Some of them have relatives with ties to the St. Louis area.

Three children and three adults were killed in the shooting on Monday. It happened at a private Christian school, where the shooter was a former student.

The shooter was killed by police and has been identified as Audrey Hale.

Three 9-year-olds died in the shooting Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kenney and Hallie Scruggs.

The school's headmaster Katherine Koonce, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and custodian Mike Hill were also killed.

Despite Nashville being 300 miles away from St. Louis, many are feeling the impact, especially those who know the victims and their families personally.

Two of the youngest lives, that were taken, have personal connections in the St. Louis area.

Those victims are Hallie Scruggs and Evelyn Dieckhaus.

Hallie is the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the senior pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, which is connected to the school where the shooting took place.

Chad posted a video on YouTube when he took the job back in 2018.

"Just thrilled to be here and thrilled to see what the Lord has for us and for this church family in the years to come," he said in the video.

Chad graduated from Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis in 2007.

The college posted on Facebook Tuesday morning saying, "Please pray with us for the family of alum Chad Scruggs, Sr. Pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, whose daughter was lost in yesterday's shooting. Pray with us for all of the families affected by yesterday's acts of evil, and for the ministry of the churches in #Nashville."

5 On Your Side spoke with Covenant Christian's senior pastor, Chris Smith, in Town and Country, which is a sister school of where the tragedy happened.

"It was a heavy day, and we really are certainly heartbroken for all of those in Nashville," he said.

One of the other victims, Evelyn Dieckhaus, has a lot of family from and still living in Washington, Missouri.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of St. Louis told 5 On Your Side that Evelyn's grandparents, Tom and Linda, have been parishioners of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington for years and are huge supporters of Borgia High School.

Evelyn's father, Michael, graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1998, according to the spokesperson.

The Archdiocese said Evelyn's mother is from Houston, Missouri.

The Dieckhaus family issued this statement on Tuesday morning.

"Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve."

Smith said they will continue to pray for everyone in Nashville.

"We can't really imagine what their grief must be like, but we have been praying for them because we know that the Lord is near to the brokenhearted and we are trusting in that, even in the midst of our grief and our tears," he said.