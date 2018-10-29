JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed near Meadowlark in High Ridge Monday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, one person suffered serious injuries and the other person has non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

