ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis area soldiers died on March 5 while serving in Kuwait.

The Department of Defense announced Sgt. Holli R. Bolinski, 37, of Pinckneyville, Illinois and Spc. Jackson D. Johnson, 20, of Hillsboro, Missouri died from a ‘non-combat’ related incident. The incident remains under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Battalion, 103d Sustainment Command, Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Bolinski’s husband told 5 On Your Side his wife was a loving mother, beautiful wife and a dedicated solider. She was the mother to five children.