ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two St. Louis County police officers have been fired by the St. Louis County Police Department after an internal investigation was launched in August.

Police said on August 10, two officers were involved in a pursuit in Berkeley that ended in a fatal crash. The information those officers gave to the Highway Patrol at the scene was misleading and complicated the investigation, according to a statement from police.

Police also said the information the officers provided contradicted the later investigation which caused the department to launch an internal investigation into the actions of the two officers.

Mikel Neil and Townsal Woolfolk were killed in the crash. At the time, police said they were chasing the car but had backed off after losing sight of it.

Through the Highway Patrol’s crash investigation, internal documents and surveillance video, it was determined that the officers involved in the pursuit gave statements that were misleading.

Police said the actions taken by the officers “discredited themselves and the image and reputation” of the department.

In a statement sent out Friday, police said the two officers were terminated from the St. Louis County Police Department.

Full statement from St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar:

“The St. Louis County Police Department has a reputation of a very professional police department which carries out its mission of Service and Protection in a responsible manner. Policing can be a very difficult job at times, and I am grateful to have officers that are professional, caring and approach their job with a very high degree of integrity. They are truly dedicated professionals.

“It has been determined that on August 10, 2018; two of our officers were involved in a pursuit in the City of Berkeley. Information provided to commanders at the scene and the Highway Patrol by involved officers was misleading and complicated the investigation and our understanding of the circumstances of the actions those two officers took. Those details contradicted the later investigation, and caused this Department to launch an internal investigation into the action of these two officers. Through the examination of the Highway Patrol’s crash investigation, internal documentation, and video evidence, it was determined that the involved officers provided statements that were ultimately found to be misleading and actions by those two officers discredited themselves, and the image and reputation of this Department. Upon recommendation of the Bureau of Professional Standards, the two involved officers have been terminated from the St. Louis County Police Department.

“The Department remains committed to holding our members accountable at the highest levels, while at the same time recognizing that this case and the two involved officers’ actions were not emblematic of the outstanding work our officers do every day.”

