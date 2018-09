WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A 2-year-old girl hit by an ice cream truck in Wentzville Sunday afternoon has died.

Wentzville Fire Chief John Schneider said the girl was struck by the ice cream truck on Summer Rain Drive just before 4 p.m. He said the girl was taken from the scene in an ambulance but has since died.

