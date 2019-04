ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help for information after a man was found shot to death near a park in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Keokuk around 6:30 p.m. where 23-year-old Travon Richie was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.