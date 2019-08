ALORTON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside an apartment in Alorton Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of Gray Stone Drive Saturday morning. Officials have not said how the baby died.

Illinois State Police and the Child Death Investigation Task Force are investigating. No other details have been released.

