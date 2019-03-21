ST. LOUIS — Police have four people in custody after they fled a traffic stop and crashed into another car in north St. Louis Thursday.

Police said they attempted to pull a car over Thursday afternoon, but the driver sped off. Police caught up with them near the intersection of Marcus and Ashland in the Kingshighway East neighborhood.

Police were able to arrest four people who had only minor injuries after the crash. One person in the car was able to get out of the car and run off. Police have not been able to find him yet.

Police said they recovered a gun from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.