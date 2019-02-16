BATES CO., Mo. – Forty-one dogs and cats were rescued, and their owner was arrested on Friday.

For the third time over an eight year period, the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued animals from a property in Bates County.

According to a press release, the owner agreed to surrender 21 dogs and 20 cats to the Humane Society.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office also arrested the owner on charges from the seizure of more than 100 dogs and cats in December of 2017.

In 2011, more than 50 dogs were rescued from the same property and then again in 2017, 84 dogs and 17 cats were rescued.

The dogs and cats that were rescued Friday were living inside a waste-filled, trash-strewn, dilapidated small house. Several were in crates with feces and urine-saturated newspaper.

Humane Society of Missouri

Crates with animals inside them were stacked on top of each other and some single-animal crates had two or more animals inside.

There was no running water on the property and most of the animals didn’t have access to water. The Humane Society also said there were no traces of food available to the animals from what they could see.

Many of the animals rescued were sick, suffering from eye, ear and skin infections. Many were infested with parasites and had overgrown nails.

The dogs range from small, medium and large breeds from as young as puppies to more mature, adult dogs. The cats are all adults of mixed breeds.

Humane Society of Missouri

The animals were taken to the Humane Society headquarters in St. Louis where they will get veterinary care with the goal of making as many available for adoption as possible.

If you’d like to donate dog or cat toys, newspapers, towels, blankets or sheets to help with their recovery, donations can be dropped off at the Humane Society adoption center at 1201 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis.

Click here or call 314-951-1542 to learn more or to make a monetary donation to the Humane Society of Missouri.