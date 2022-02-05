5 dead of suspected drug overdoses in Central West End

St. Louis firefighters responded to several calls for suspected drug overdoses in just over 10 hours Saturday morning and early afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — Five people died of suspected drug overdoses Saturday in a two-block stretch of the Central West End.

Capt. Garon Mosby, a spokesman for the St. Louis Fire Department, said the overdoses began around 3:10 a.m. along Forest Park Avenue between South Taylor Avenue and South Boyle Avenue, an area lined by apartment buildings and Washington University School of Medicine offices.

A sixth person also suspected of overdosing was taken to a hospital but survived, Mosby said. In all, the calls for service spanned more than 10 hours.

Mosby said two members of the fire department were also treated and released at an area hospital for suspected fentanyl exposure.

The fire department responds to suspected overdoses because of the large number of firehouses throughout the city. On any given day, there are only 8-12 medic units versus 30 firehouses, Mosby said.

Fire department vehicles also carry Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose.