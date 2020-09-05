x
Five people killed in North County car crash

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 5 P.M. on Lucas and Hunt Road
ST. LOUIS — Five people are dead after a two-car accident in North St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 5 P.M. on Lucas and Hunt Road, north of Hord Ave. MSHP officials say preliminary investigation suggests that one driver was attempting a u-turn when the other car was hit.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as 5 On Your Side learns more information.

