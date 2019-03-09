5 On Your Side's annual Labor Day MDA Show of Strength Telethon raised $135,000 in one day.

We'd like to thank all our viewers who helped make this Labor Day's telethon an amazing success!

And the money all stays in St. Louis. We've partnered with MDA St. Louis for a long time, but things have certainly changed over the last few years. 5 On Your Side’s Show of Strength is now strictly a local telethon.

The money will go toward finding cures and making life a little easier for kids and adults with Muscular Dystrophy.

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel," said 5 On Your Side's Mike Bush. "There is a new drug called Zolgensma for kids 2 and under for spinal muscular atrophy, and it stops the disease in its tracks."

"One of the drugs that has come out in the last few years that MDA dollars have helped is a drug I’m also on for something completely different," said host Anne Allred. "It has changed my life, it saved my life and its changing the life of people who also have MD."

The camp that some kids say is 'better than Disneyland' FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. - A photograph can only capture a moment, and there aren't enough gigabytes to capture all the special moments at MDA camp. "MDA Camp is the best week of the year," Camp Director Therese Gabriel said.

