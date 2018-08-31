JERSEYVILLE, Ill. – A Jerseyville mom’s tweets have gone viral after her child was left on a hot, school bus for three hours earlier this week.

The woman shared this in a tweet on Tuesday, “My daughter's bus driver nearly killed her on the first day of kindergarten so here's a PSA for all parents of young bus riders.

This happened today.

{thread/story}”

The Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 confirmed the 5-year-old girl did not get off the bus and the driver never checked to see if the bus was clear. The bus driver is no longer with the district.

Statement from Jersey CUSD 100

“Jersey CUSD 100 experienced an incident involving a student being left on a school bus on the morning of August 28th after being picked up from the student’s home. The school district immediately took appropriate action that day and has reminded all school bus drivers of the Regional Office of Education annual training which addresses the requirement for all drivers to complete a walk-through after every route. In addition, the school district has reminded all drivers of the responsibility that comes with driving a school bus for Jersey CUSD 100.”

