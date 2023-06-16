Father's Day in St. Louis: 6 fun things to do to celebrate dad

From pool parties and beer gardens to crafts and cars, there are events for all age groups.

ST. LOUIS — This weekend is Father's Day, and no matter what your dad loves to do, there is something for the whole family.

Dads, Dogs and Donuts at Butterfly House

You can get an early start on Father's Day at the Butterfly House in Faust Park. From 10 to 11 a.m., the whole family can come by the Butterfly House to enjoy donuts, activities and storytime.

Kids can listen to a reading of "The Poky Little Puppy" and take photos with the book's main character.

Tickets are $10 for Garden members and $12 for non-members. Children under the age of 12 get in free.

Father's Day at City Museum

Dads get in for free on Sunday with the purchase of an additional ticket. Once inside, kids can create a handmade gift for Dad while he grabs a drink at Beatnik Bobs and the Cabin Inn or some barbeque on the patio.

Father's Day Pool Party at Le Meridien

If your dad would rather have a day by the pool, you can head to Clayton.

The event starts at 11 a.m. with a family swim and live music. It also includes a backyard cookout buffet, soft drinks, iced tea and lemonade from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dads will also get a complimentary, hand-rolled cigar to enjoy at home.

The event is rain or shine, and there is a plan to move the event inside if the weather turns. If it does move inside, attendees will get a pool pass to use on another day this summer.

Kimmswick Father's Day car show

If you have a gearhead dad, you can head to Kimmswick in Jefferson County for a car show.

For a $15 entry fee, attendees can take a look at all the cars, trucks and motorcycles on display. A DJ will be playing music, and awards will be given for the top cars at 3 p.m.

Father’s Day beer garden at Pere Marquette

On the other side of the river, dads can bring their families to Pere Marquette Lodge for a free afternoon at the Beer Garden.

There will be live music at the event, and food and beer will be available for purchase.

If the weather gets too hot or rainy, the event will move into the Great Room at the lodge.

Duets with Dad concert at Touhill Concert Hall

What better way to celebrate Father's Day than to watch a father-son duo perform some of the greatest hits of the soul genre?

Soul singer Brian Owens and his father Thomas will take the stage at the Touhil Performing Arts Center Sunday night. The concert celebrates the 10th anniversary of their viral YouTube video, which has amassed nearly 100 million views, and still gets more than 50,000 views every day. In the video, the father and son perform a cover of Sam Cooke's “A Change Is Gonna Come.”