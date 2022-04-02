64-year-old man killed in fatal pedestrian crash

The man was a pedestrian crossing New Halls Ferry Road when the crash happened.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man was killed crossing a road Friday evening.

Ronnie Bailey, a 64-year-old man from St. Louis, was killed when he was struck on New Halls Ferry Road. He was using or pushing a motorized wheelchair when the crash happened, Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall said.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Bailey was in the second lane of New Halls Ferry Road, when he was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer going westbound.

Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:56 p.m. by fire personnel.

McCall said the driver of the Trailblazer cooperated with investigators after the crash.