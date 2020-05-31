7 officers injured, no arrests made after Saturday night protests in Ferguson

At least 11 police or fire vehicles were damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd, police said, including one that was struck by a bullet

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police and protesters clashed outside the Ferguson Police Department as protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent Saturday night.

Seven police officers were injured as protesters began throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks, the St. Louis County Police Department said Sunday morning. There was no official word on if any protesters were injured.

As of 5:51 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made.

The protests began outside the police stations at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The mostly peaceful demonstration took a turn as the mood shifted at around 10:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend witnessed protesters throwing objects at the police and said police began using tear gas and rubber bullets to control the crowd.

Protesters smashed windows and doors at the Ferguson Police Department. St. Louis County police said all non-essential workers evacuated the building.

"Orders to disperse have been given numerous times due to an unlawful assembly. Protesters continue to throw fireworks and rocks. Now there are reports of shots fire," tweeted St. Louis County police, who were at the scene assisting Ferguson police.

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles III issued a midnight curfew at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday. It was unclear if protesters were aware of the curfew.

Seven officers were injured by objects thrown by protesters, St. Louis County police said. Three were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and four were treated at the scene.

Police tweeted an image of an officer's helmet which had been dented by an unknown object.

At least 11 police and fire vehicles were damaged by rocks and other debris. One of them was struck by a bullet.

The crowd dispersed at about 1:30 a.m., police said. A "significant amount of gunfire" happened throughout the night in the area of the police department, St. Louis County police said.

Several businesses in the area were damaged or displayed signed of forced entry or attempted forced entry, police said.

5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen drove along South Florissant Road Saturday night and pointed out businesses and empty storefronts that had their windows shattered. Some other businesses were undamaged.

Sunday morning, people arrived to begin cleaning up the aftermath of the protests. Groups could be seen with shovels and trash bags, picking up debris in the surrounding area, and Mayor Knowles was seen helping powerwash graffiti off the sidewalk outside of the Ferguson Fire Department. Numerous windows at the police department were boarded up after being shattered.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency due to "civil unrest" from protests over the death of George Floyd Saturday night.