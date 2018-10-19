ST. LOUIS — Jenny Callen was upstairs when she heard the noise. Then, she saw the mess.

“It came right through here and fell onto the center of the floor,” Callen said.

Around midnight Friday, someone threw a piece of concrete through her window, shattering two layers of glass.

“Whoever threw it must have been a strong person because they're double-sided windows,” she said.

Callen said she did not see or hear anyone in the alley outside of her window, so she’s not sure who could have done this.

She posted pictures on a neighborhood Facebook group to see if anyone else has been targeted.

“I didn't know if it was personal or just vandalism,” she said.

Callen said she used to manage space in a community center that is now closed. She said she’s had to deal with her share of upset tenants, and she wonders if they might have held a grudge.

For the first time, Callen is thinking about getting security.

“I know a lot of my neighbors and I worked a lot in the community, so I didn't feel like I needed a lot of security or cameras. I feel sad,” she said.

She is grateful that she wasn’t standing in her kitchen when the concrete came flying in.

“This brick would have smashed the heck out of my head,” she said.

Callen called police and filed a report over the phone. She said her landlord will take care of replacing the window.

