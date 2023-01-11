'Hundreds of victims can now begin to heal': Former Agape Boarding School student reacts to news of its closing

Agape Boarding School cited financial reasons for its decision to close Jan. 20.

STOCKTON, Mo. — A Missouri boarding school for boys labeled the “Christian Reform School from Hell” by Rolling Stone magazine has announced it will be closing this month.

In a statement obtained by 5 On Your Side, Bryan Clemensen, former director of the Agape Boarding School, wrote:

“For the past 30 years Agape Boarding School has provided over 6,000 boys with an opportunity to get their life back on track and toward a bright future. Agape has made the decision to stop providing services to the boys in its care effective Jan. 20. Agape’s focus is getting the boys who remain in the program safely transitioned to their parents or to foster care, other group homes or residential programs. Agape’s decision to close is voluntary and solely due to the lack of financial resources to continue caring for the boys.”

Robert Bucklin said he spent five years at the Baptist facility in Stockton, Missouri, and was the victim of abuse there.

“After years of fighting for justice, justice has finally prevailed,” he said moments after learning the school was closing. “Today, hundreds of victims can finally start to begin to heal. This is just the beginning, we want to see more legislation not only in Missouri, but all over the U.S. to prevent situations like this from happening.”

Bucklin, now 28 and living in Michigan, said he attended the school from 2007-2012.

Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said he would continue the state’s legal action against Agape when he was sworn in on Jan. 3.

The school has been under investigation for abuse allegations for more than a year.