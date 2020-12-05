Total Access Urgent Care offering antibody testing

“We’re going to do everything we can to take care of the community,” Dr. Troy Dinkel said

ST. LOUIS — Total Access Urgent Care is now offering antibody testing.

The test detects if you have been previously infected with the coronavirus, causing you to develop antibodies to it.

"We're doing everything we can to stay ahead of the curve. Our number of supplies have been increasing." Dr. Troy Dinkel said.

Total Access Urgent Care said its FDA-authorized test is manufactured by Abbott and is over 99% accurate. The test identifies the presence of the IgG antibody.

According to Total Access Urgent Care, your body produces antibodies in response to an infectious agent such as a virus to provide immunity against this infection in the future. Antibody test results are usually available in 2-3 days.

For those who are insured, Total Access Urgent Care said by partnering with all major health companies its antibody testing will be processed through insurance. All COVID-19-related visits also include a medical evaluation.

For those who are uninsured: $249 for swab test, $299 for antibody test

