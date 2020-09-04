ARNOLD, Mo. — The Arnold Food Pantry serves more than 100 families and it needs help to continue its operations, according to a press release.

The pantry has remained open every day, but the pantry is putting the call out for more help due to a loss in revenue and fewer donations.

“We are down volunteers that are in the high-risk group, but still able to keep the doors open," Executive Director Ed Fitzhenry said in the release. "In doing so, our volunteers practice safe distances and are wearing masks and gloves both inside and outside the pantry. We know there are some food pantries in the region that closed, which makes us especially grateful for our volunteers who are needed now more than ever.”

The Arnold Food Pantry will still distribute meals every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2:20 p.m. More than 1,100 people receive food from the pantry every month.

The pantry's thrift store is currently closed. The sales from the thrift store account for more than 40% of the pantry's revenue. To help make up for that lost revenue, a local band, Butch Wax & The Hollywoods, is donating its CDs for anyone who will donate $50 or more to the food pantry.

For more information on how to help the Arnold Food Pantry, click here.

