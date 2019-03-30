ARNOLD, Mo. — A school nurse with the Fox C-6 School District in Arnold, Missouri is charged for having sex with a student under the age of 16.

A warrant was issued on Thursday for the arrest Tina Maria Sumner, 47, on two charges of second-degree statutory rape and one charge of tampering with a victim. Her cash-only bond is set at $50,000.

According to a 2018 probable cause statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the victim stated that Sumner had sex with him eight times between 2015 and 2017.

Sumner was originally arrested in September 2017 and advised not to contact the victim or his family. The victim said that after Sumner's arrest, Sumner offered him $2,000 to pay off his vehicle in exchange for dropping the case.

The probable cause statement said phone call records showed Sumner had been in contact with the victim after her arrest. A copy of the check confirmed the victim received the money.

A with Fox C-6 School District confirmed that Sumner had been employed as a nurse for the district but no longer works there. It has not been confirmed whether she worked at the district while the events she is charged for took place.

The school district told 5 On Your Side that student safety is their top priority and that they are willing to help with the investigation in any way they can.