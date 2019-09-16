LOS ANGELES — 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden is sounding off after seeing a segment on fat shaming from Bill Maher.

It all started when Maher did a segment last Saturday on his show 'Real Time with Bill Maher', calling for the “return” of fat-shaming while talking about the rise in obesity rates.

The following Thursday, Corden clapped back with his own monologue, rebutting Maher's comments in the hopes of "reverse-shaming" him.

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy and we’re not,” Corden said. “We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us and I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it.”

Corden also responded to Maher's line about how fat-shaming "needs to make a comeback."

"Fat-shaming never went anywhere," he said. "Ask literally any fat person. We are reminded of it all the time — on airplanes, on Instagram, when someone leaves a pie on the windowsill to cool and they give us a look, like, 'Don't you dare.'"

Hundreds are applauding Corden for using his platform to share this message.

