State approves Spire rate increase, company expands relief programs

You could see an increase in your gas bill as early as the end of this month.

ST. LOUIS — Spire Missouri said a 3% rate increase was approved just one year after the last increase and will take effect between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Spire Missouri said this rate increase on average in the St. Louis Region will be about $3 per bill which may not seem like a lot but over time can make a big difference for some already struggling.

