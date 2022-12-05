x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
As Seen On TV

State approves Spire rate increase, company expands relief programs

You could see an increase in your gas bill as early as the end of this month.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — Spire Missouri said a 3% rate increase was approved just one year after the last increase and will take effect between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Spire Missouri said this rate increase on average in the St. Louis Region will be about $3 per bill which may not seem like a lot but over time can make a big difference for some already struggling.

For information on assistance programs click here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Fundraiser helps 'Mighty Quinn' get back on track after fire destroys race car

Before You Leave, Check This Out