ST. LOUIS — It’s common to gain a little weight after finding yourself in a committed relationship.

But according to a survey done by Jenny Craig, we are gaining more than just a few pounds.

The survey reveals that the average person gains a startling 36 pounds once committing into a long-term relationship.

Breaking down the weight gain further, the survey indicated that 17 of those extra pounds were gained in the first year of a relationship.

In total, 69% of men said they gained weight, while 45% of women said the same.

Of those surveyed, 42% said that dining out frequently is the primary cause of their weight gain.

Another 34% blamed ordering takeout and cooking at home together while drinking.

The survey also found that people began to feel comfortable gaining weight after around one year and five months into the relationship.

