ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the 2020 USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials go on sale Thursday.

The trials are scheduled for June 25-28 at the Enterprise Center with all-session ticket packages starting at $125.

Tickets can be purchased at the Enterprise Center box office as well as on ticketmaster.com.

2020 marks the first time St. Louis will hold the Olympic Trials for both men’s and women’s gymnastics.

In conjunction with the Trials, St. Louis will also host the USA Gymnastics National Congress & Trade Show.

The competition schedule is listed below:

Thursday, June 25

Men’s Gymnastics – Day 1

5 p.m.

Friday, June 26

Women’s Gymnastics – Day 1

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Men’s Gymnastics – Day 2

2 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Women’s Gymnastics – Day 2

7:30 p.m.

