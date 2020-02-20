ST. LOUIS — Welcome the newest family member of the Saint Louis Zoo, Teak.

Teak is a black and white colobus monkey and he was born at the zoo on Feb. 3. The zoo said his name was chosen in reference to the tropical hardwood tree and two of his siblings also have tree-themed names.

Colobus monkeys are born with all white hair and a pink face but when they’re adults, they are mostly black with white hair around their faces and half of their tales, according to a press release.

A baby’s hair will gradually change until they reach adult coloration at six months old.

Since 2011, the Saint Louis Zoo has had nine successful colobus births. Cecelia, 20, is the dominant female and has raised five of her own offspring, and now her new baby, along with helping to raise three other colobus monkeys.

Teak will stay with his mom for nursing and sleeping but the zoo said at times throughout the day, it’s common to see other members of the family take the baby while mom eats or interacts with others.

“You have a good chance of seeing Teak’s sister Willow, 3, as well as his half-sister Binti, 6, interacting with and carrying the baby. This is a skill necessary for younger female members of the troop to learn and participate in so that they, too, can become successful mothers in the future,” said Ethan Riepl, Saint Louis Zoo Primate Unit keeper.

You can see baby Teak with the rest of his family at the Primate House during regular zoo hours.

PHOTOS: Baby colobus monkey born at Saint Louis Zoo

RELATED: Saint Louis Zoo’s North Campus to feature safari

More Local News