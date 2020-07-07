BackStoppers helping family of DeSoto fire lieutenant who died after shift

Lt. Ronald Wehlage died at home of a heart attack after a shift

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The BackStoppers organization is helping the family of a fire lieutenant who died after a shift.

Ron Wehlage, a 40-year-old lieutenant and fire marshal with the DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District, was found dead in his home after a heart attack on June 30. He had recently finished a shift during which he had completed a medical run.

Wehlage had 21 years of firefighting experience. He spent 17 of those years with the DeSoto fire district and four with the Hillsboro Fire Protection District.

“Lt. Wehlage was a man dedicated to protecting others,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers, in a press release. “His death will be felt by many in his department and the DeSoto community."

The BackStoppers is a non-profit organization that helps families of first responders who die or suffer catastrophic injuries in the line of duty. Since 1959, it has assisted more than 170 families.