ST. LOUIS — Want to work in the heart of downtown St. Louis during baseball season?

Ballpark Village is hosting a career fair on Saturday to fill over 100 positions for their Live! team.

The Live! team works to give Ballpark Village guests a great experience and will help to prepare for this upcoming Cardinals season.

Over four million guests are expected to visit Ballpark Village in 2019, which is located next to Busch Stadium.

The career fair is scheduled for Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village.

Individuals interested in attending should bring a drivers license or state-issued ID and a resume.

The dress for the fair is business casual and parking validation will be provided for the Ballpark Village surface lot.

Venues Budweiser Brew House, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, PBR St. Louis, Cardinals Nation and Shark Bar, which is set to open later this spring, will also be in attendance.

For more information about the career fair and Ballpark Village's open positions, click here.