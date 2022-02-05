Ballwin man contracts rabies after being bitten by bat

The health department gave a few tips to keep in mind if you come into contact with an animal that might have rabies.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Ballwin man became the first St. Louis County resident to contract rabies this year after being bitten by a bat last week.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Health Department, the man was trying to defend the wild bat from a bird when he was bitten. The man then called animal control, which trapped the bat.

The man went to the hospital to get a rabies vaccination and a tetanus booster shot, but after animal control confirmed the bat had rabies, a health department employee informed the man that he needed more treatment.

He then returned to the hospital and was given rabies immunoglobulin, a medication made up of antibodies that is used to prevent rabies following exposure.

The health department gave a few tips to keep in mind if you come into contact with an animal that might have rabies.

Rabies can be deadly in humans.

Stay away from wild animals.

If a wild animal makes its way into your home and think you may have been bitten while you were not "awake or aware," seek treatment.

Supervise children in situations where they may come in contact with wild animals.

To report a bat in St. Louis County, call St. Louis County Animal Care and Control at 314-615-0650 during regular business hours (Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). After business hours, call 636-529-8210.

In the City of St. Louis, you can call the Citizens' Service Bureau at (314) 622-4800 to report if you or someone else has been bitten by a bat.

In St. Charles County, you can report an animal bite by calling the St. Charles County Division of Humane Services at 636-949-7387 during normal business hours. After normal business hours, on weekends, or on holidays, please contact the St. Charles County Police Department by phone at 636-949-3000, a municipal Animal Control unit or your local law enforcement agency.