Ballwin police mourn unexpected death of Officer Steve Morrison

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Ballwin Police Department is in mourning following the death of one of its police officers.

According to a post made Thursday on the department's Facebook account, Officer Steve Morrison died unexpectedly Wednesday while at home on his day off.

Morrison served the Ballwin community for 35 years.

"As an agency, we are grieving," the department said. "Officer Morrison was a pillar within the department and community. Our most heartfelt condolences go to his loving family as he leaves behind many who will greatly miss Steve. Please allow his family time and space to grieve."

Holy Infant Catholic School said in a Facebook post that Morrison was a DARE instructor with the school for many years.

"Even after he was reassigned, Officer Morrison would stop by just to check in on us and to visit with teachers. We will miss his dedication, his humor, and his friendship. May he rest in peace," the school said.

The neighboring Ellisville Police Department also posted condolences, saying they were "heartbroken" by the news and would assist Ballwin police in whatever capacity was needed. "Rest easy Steve, we have the watch from here," the department said.

Information on arrangements will be released as the family wishes, Ballwin police said.

